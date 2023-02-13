Search and rescue work completed in the Syrian province of Latakia

DAMASK, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Search and rescue operations in Syrian Latakia have been completed, the governor of the province, Amer Hilal, told reporters.

“The search for victims in all places of Latakia has been completed, and work is underway to clear the rubble,” Hilal said.

The governor of Latakia said that 805 people were killed in the province due to the earthquake, and more than 1.1 thousand were injured.

Hilal added that 103 buildings were completely destroyed, another 247 are at risk of collapsing. According to him, the earthquake affected more than 142,000 residents of Latakia.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, more than nine hours apart, struck southeastern Turkey on February 6. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, in which, according to the latest WHO information, about 8.5 thousand people died. In turn, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported that more than 1.4 thousand people became victims of the earthquake in the country.