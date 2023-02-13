Canada, following France, urged its citizens not to travel to Belarus

WASHINGTON, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The Government of Canada has urged its citizens not to visit Belarus because of the fighting in Ukraine, follows from a message on the agency’s website.

“Avoid travel to Belarus due to the risk of selective application of local laws and armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the recommendation says.

It is also noted that the Canadian Embassy in Poland has extremely limited ability to help fellow citizens in Belarus. It is proposed to leave the country on commercial flights.

Earlier today, the French Foreign Ministry issued a similar appeal to its citizens. In Paris , they said that in the context of the Russian special operation, it is recommended not to travel to Belarus. Those French who are now in this country are invited to leave it without delay by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia.

February 10, 14:29 Poland allowed the closure of the remaining checkpoints with Belarus

This morning, the US Embassy in Moscow urged Americans to leave Russia and not travel to the country. As noted by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, the appeal of the American diplomatic mission was not an innovation, such calls were voiced more than once.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the Belarusian military and equipment are not involved in hostilities in Ukraine, Moscow has enough forces to carry out a special operation. According to him, Minsk’s participation is limited to protecting Russia from being stabbed in the back. At the same time, Western countries are trying by all means to draw Belarus into the conflict, the head of state pointed out.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24 last year. Vladimir Putin called its goal the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of the state.