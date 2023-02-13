US warns of Israeli expansion in West Bank

WASHINGTON, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The US is deeply concerned about Israel’s plans to expand its settlement presence in the West Bank, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“As previous administrations, Democratic and Republican, we strongly object to such unilateral measures that provoke tension and undermine prospects for a negotiated bi-state solution,” Price said in a statement.

At the same time, it does not contain any mention of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, as has been customary since the presidency of Donald Trump, who revised the US approaches to the Arab-Israeli settlement.