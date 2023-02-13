UN asks to go to recovery phase after earthquake in Syria | News

The head of United Nations humanitarian aid programs, Martin Griffiths, declared on Monday during his visit to Syria that the rescue phase after the earthquakes a week ago is “coming to an end” and the urgency now changes to shelter, food, education and psychosocial care”.

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to more than 36,000

According to Griffiths, “what is most amazing here, is even in Aleppo, which has suffered so much for many years, this moment… was the worst these people have ever experienced,” Martin Griffiths said from the northwestern Syrian city. controlled by the government. Aleppo, which was a major front line in the Syrian civil war.

The earthquake on February 6 struck a swath of northwestern Syria, a region divided by the 11-year war imposed by the occupation of that territory by foreign powers and local mercenaries in the service of Western countries.

Trucks with UN relief are rolling into north-west #Syria.

I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transshipment center at the Turkish border.

We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast. pic.twitter.com/EK2ZLSxb5l

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief)

February 12, 2023

Visiting the Turkish-Syrian border on Sunday, Martin Griffiths acknowledged in a statement that the Syrians have stayed “in search of international help that has not arrived.”

“So far we have failed the people in northwestern Syria. No wonder they feel abandoned,” he said. “My duty and our obligation is to correct this flaw as quickly as we can.”

Griffiths said the United Nations would move aid from regions controlled by the legitimate government to the northwest controlled by the foreign occupation, a front line through which aid has rarely passed during the conflict.

“We will have help to move from here to the northwest, but the northwest is just a part of Syria…it is also very important that we take care of the people here,” Griffiths said.

UN aid sent from Türkiye to Syria is only allowed to enter through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, and logistics were complicated by pressure on roads, many of them destroyed by the quake.

The UN reported that more than 4,300 deaths had been reported in the northwest and more than 7,600 wounded.





