MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Rivne regional military administration, Vitaliy Koval, said that a modern security system from innovative thermal imaging cameras would be installed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, which would strengthen control of the territory.

“We continue to strengthen the defense capability of the Rivne region. To quickly detect the enemy on the border with Belarus, we will install a modern security system – a network of innovative thermal imaging cameras with a range of several kilometers,” Koval wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the sky and the border area will be protected, while it is planned to increase the number of video recording cameras throughout the region.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on the CSTO countries to unite and determine their policies against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. According to CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, during the meeting with Lukashenka, the issue of improving existing and creating new components of the crisis response system, which are connected with the “belt of instability” – from the southern borders of the organization’s member states in Central Asia through the South Caucasus – directly to the eastern European region.

Earlier, the head of the border agency of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, said that the situation remained under control, but last year external challenges to border security remained, related to the militarization of the border regions of the neighboring states of the European Union and Ukraine.

According to the agency, in 2022, 88 facts of provocative actions on the border by Ukraine were recorded. More than 17 thousand Ukrainian and 3.7 thousand Polish military are concentrated directly at the borders of Belarus. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are reinforcing fortifications on the border with Belarus, erecting a reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire of the “egoza” type.