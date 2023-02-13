Hungarian Foreign Minister told what is needed for a settlement in Ukraine

MINSK, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto said peace talks are needed for a settlement in Ukraine, but military rhetoric is getting stronger.

“The most important task now is to save people’s lives. There is no more important task, but lives can be saved only if the war ends, if a truce is declared and peace negotiations begin,” Szijjarto told reporters in Minsk following his talks with the Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

He stressed that without these two points there would be no peace in Ukraine, but stated with regret that “military rhetoric is getting stronger.” Szijjártó expressed concern that as a result of this, hostilities in Ukraine could be delayed.

Szijjártó said that Hungary is feeling the impact of the conflict in Ukraine day after day, in the form of more than a million refugees from Ukraine who have arrived in the country, double-digit inflation and energy prices that have “flyed to the skies.” According to him, the Hungarians have already paid a high price for this.

“We want to appeal to the world community to focus on how peace can be achieved in Ukraine. We want to appeal to the world community not to make decisions, not to make statements that could lead to a prolongation of the war or its expansion. I asked Belarus to take everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine and prevent the escalation from dragging on,” the Foreign Minister said. The minister noted that Hungary does not supply weapons, but only provides serious humanitarian assistance to people who find themselves in a difficult life situation due to the conflict.

He admitted that his visit to Minsk might be viewed critically in the West, but said channels of communication should remain open. “If we close the channels of communication, we will give up hope for peace. And we want peace … If we do not talk, the war will not end … I think it is absolutely appropriate to strengthen the voice of peace here in a country where peace negotiations have already taken place. We hope that there will be peace talks again. Belarus and Hungary offered their territory for them, it doesn’t matter where they take place, the main thing is that they take place,” Szijjarto added.