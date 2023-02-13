Vučić discussed Serbia’s military neutrality with Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO

BELGRADE, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General Javier Kolomina discussed cooperation with Serbia’s military neutrality, the administration of the Serbian leader said.

Vučić received Kolomina on Monday in Belgrade.

“He talked with him about cooperation within the framework of the policy of military neutrality of our country. Vučić said that the regular dialogue between Serbian representatives and the official political and military structures of NATO contributes to the establishment of mutual trust,” the report says.

The head of the Serbian state also noted the contribution of the NATO KFOR contingent to maintaining peace in Kosovo and Metohija.

The guest from Brussels expressed support for the North Atlantic Alliance on Serbia’s path to EU membership.

Serbian authorities adhere to military neutrality in accordance with a 2007 parliamentary resolution. At the same time, official Belgrade is a member of the Partnership for Peace program.

Vučić has previously noted that Belgrade should maintain good relations with NATO, but he doubts that Serbia’s interest is in joining NATO, “not just because of what happened in 1999.” In addition, he recalled that military-neutral Serbia is surrounded by NATO member countries or countries in which a NATO contingent or mission is located, as in Bosnia and Herzegovina.