BRUSSELS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. The NATO Secretary General said that now the expectation of large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months.

“That is, the order placed now will arrive only in two and a half years,” he explained at a press conference on the eve of the start of the meeting of the defense ministers of the alliance countries in Brussels.

The consumption of ammunition in Ukraine exceeded their production in NATO countries

He also emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine “leads to the expenditure of a huge amount of ammunition, devastates the stocks of allies. At present, the expenditure of ammunition by Ukraine many times exceeds the rate of our production.”

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.