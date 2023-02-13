China renews call for US to lift sanctions on Syria | News

China on Monday renewed its request to the Government of the United States (USA) to eliminate all unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria in order to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after the earthquakes of the previous Monday.

“The US government should immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Syria, instead of putting on a ‘temporary relief’ political show,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference Monday in Beijing.

According to media reports, the US announced that it would provide Syria with six months of sanctions relief, limited to allowing certain transactions for recovery efforts.

Wang said Washington has systematically imposed illegal unilateral military interventions and sanctions against Syria for years, which has severely aggravated the crisis in the economy and people’s living conditions.

This policy has greatly weakened Damascus’ ability to cope with disasters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

After the earthquake, the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US side directly prevented rescue efforts in the first 72 hours in Syria, further aggravating the disaster, he said.

As the Syrians have said, for the White House it is all about politics, not humanitarianism, Wang added.

“We urge the United States to abandon geopolitical calculations, lift all illegal sanctions against Syria immediately, and stop creating humanitarian disasters,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

Last Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, also demanded that the Washington administration lift the unilateral sanctions against Syria, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that affected that country to open the doors to the provision of humanitarian aid.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



