MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Under the guise of a desire to improve the disastrous situation in the country that has developed through the fault of Ukraine, Kyiv is carrying out an open robbery, ahead of its Western mentors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday. Under the guise of a desire to improve the disastrous situation in the country that has developed through the fault of Ukraine, Kyiv is carrying out an open robbery, ahead of its Western mentors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that on February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution regulating the sale of confiscated Russian assets and property. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the proceeds will be used to restore the energy system, housing and mine clearance, as well as “many other things that bring hope for a better future.”

“Hiding behind the desire to improve the disastrous situation in the country that has developed through its own fault, the Kiev regime is carrying out open robbery, ahead of even its Western mentors, who are trying in vain to come up with some kind of legal formula for the appropriation of Russian property,” Zakharova was quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry .

According to her, “the blatant illegality of their own actions has never embarrassed the Kyiv regime, it has someone to look up to.”

“Nazi Germany also actively robbed, taking away other people’s property and wealth in European countries and in the Soviet Union. It did not care about the topic of legality. Today, the regime of Vladimir Zelensky operates in the same way. Obviously, in a country thoroughly saturated with corruption, where an ever-increasing Western aid, even a small part of the stolen funds, will not go to the needs of ordinary Ukrainians, who are sacrificed to the geopolitical ambitions of the West and the greedy aspirations for profit of the Kyiv elite,” she said.