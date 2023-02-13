Turkey rescues woman after 7 days trapped under rubble

BISHKEK, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. Specialists of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Specialists of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued a woman in Turkey who had lain under the rubble for seven days, RIA Novosti was told on Monday in the press service of the department.

“Kyrgyz rescuers rescued 38-year-old woman Khadiche Akhar alive from a collapsed house in the Khairillo microdistrict of the city of Kahramanmarash,” a spokesman for the press service said.

More than 250 rescuers from Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake and the search for survivors. Akhar is already the fifth person they saved. Also, rescuers during the analysis of the rubble found more than a hundred bodies of the dead.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred on February 6 in southeastern Turkey. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached 31,643 people. In Syria, also affected by the earthquake, according to the latest WHO information, about 8.5 thousand people died.