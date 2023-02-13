NATO intends to create a stronger Ukrainian army after the conflict

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. NATO must provide the Ukrainian army in the long term with the forces and means that will allow it to carry out effective deterrence and defense after the end of the conflict, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“NATO, in the long term, is working to provide the Ukrainian army with forces and means that will help it carry out defense and deterrence after the conflict to prevent other conflicts,” he said at a press conference on the eve of the start of the meeting of the defense ministers of the alliance countries in Brussels, during which they will discuss further building up support for Kyiv.