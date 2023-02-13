Turkish city to be demolished after earthquakes

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. The city of Nurdagi in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, severely affected by earthquakes, will be completely demolished, Acting Governor Osman Bilgin said, quoted by NTV channel.

The official noted that now search and rescue operations are being carried out in the last eight houses where people can be under the rubble.

“We survived a colossal catastrophe. We made a decision together with the Minister of Urban Development Kurum: we are removing all the rubble, we are completely demolishing the city – 100 percent. <...> The city will be rebuilt,” Bilgin said.

He also added that the bodies of 150 dead were found at the site of the collapse of only one of the houses.

According to local media, at least 40,000 people lived in the city.

17:40 Teenager rescued in Turkey 182 hours after earthquake

Earlier, the Ministry of Urban Development and the Environment of Turkey, after assessing more than 132,000 buildings in ten provinces, reported that 7,584 of them collapsed or needed to be urgently demolished. In turn, 12,617 structures were rendered uninhabitable due to damage.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey in the early hours of February 6. According to the President of the Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it has become the strongest since 1939. Later, experts registered three dozen aftershocks, and in the middle of the day – a new powerful earthquake. Tremors were felt in the central part of the country in the following days. According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died.

Turkey has declared seven days of national mourning, and a three-month state of emergency has been declared in ten provinces affected by the disaster.

The earthquake also affected Syria – the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. According to the latest data from the local Ministry of Health , 1,347 people died and more than 2,000 were injured.