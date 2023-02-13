France urged compatriots to leave Belarus

PARIS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. The French Foreign Ministry called on its citizens in Belarus to immediately leave the country in connection with the hostilities in Ukraine. The French Foreign Ministry called on its citizens in Belarus to immediately leave the country in connection with the hostilities in Ukraine.

“In the context of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the closure of Belarusian airspace, any trips to Belarus are strictly not recommended. The French, who are on the territory of Belarus, are invited to leave the country without delay by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.

It is noted that citizens wishing to fly out of the country must apply for an exit visa at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that Belarus risks falling under additional sanctions if it supports Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will have problems if he actively participates in the conflict in Ukraine. Macron recalled that the EU had already imposed sanctions against Belarus after the country allowed the Russian military to be deployed on its territory “for transfer to Ukraine.”

In early October, Lukashenka said regarding Belarus’ participation in a special military operation in Ukraine: “We are participating there – we do not hide it, but we do not kill anyone, we do not send our military anywhere, we do not violate our obligations.” According to him, Belarus treats, feeds people, and not only Russians – “We mostly feed those refugees, beggars, poor people who come to us from Ukraine 400-500 people a day.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.