Norwegian Arne Treholt, convicted of spying for the Soviet Union, dies

“Arne Treholt had the most dramatic fate in recent Norwegian history. From a man of political and diplomatic talent, he went from being sentenced to 20 years in prison for espionage – this is a brutal fall,” NRK quoted the journalist and former editor of Aftenposten as saying. Harald Stanghelle. Treholt himself did not plead guilty at the trial and did not believe that he disclosed information that could harm the security of Norway. He believed that contacts with the Russians were part of his diplomatic work.