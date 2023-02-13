Norwegian Arne Treholt, convicted of spying for the Soviet Union, dies

|Fact-checking
MURMANSK, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Convicted in the most high-profile case of spying for the Soviet Union in Norwegian history, Arne Treholt has died in Moscow at the age of 80, Aftenposten reported on Monday.
“Arne Treholt, convicted in the most high-profile espionage case in Norwegian history, has died. He lived to be 80 years old. Treholt died in Moscow, where he had been doing business for several years,” the publication reported.
In 1985, Treholt was sentenced to 20 years in prison for spying for the Soviet Union and Iraq. According to the verdict, Treholt at the time of his arrest was conducting espionage activities in favor of the Soviet Union. For several years he was followed by Norwegian and American intelligence agencies before he was arrested. Treholt was pardoned in 1992 by government decision. After his release from prison, Treholt lived, in particular, in Cyprus and Moscow.
“Arne Treholt had the most dramatic fate in recent Norwegian history. From a man of political and diplomatic talent, he went from being sentenced to 20 years in prison for espionage – this is a brutal fall,” NRK quoted the journalist and former editor of Aftenposten as saying. Harald Stanghelle. Treholt himself did not plead guilty at the trial and did not believe that he disclosed information that could harm the security of Norway. He believed that contacts with the Russians were part of his diplomatic work.
