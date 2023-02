Mironov said that the United States is mired in hypocrisy and double standards

The United States is mired in hypocrisy and double standards, for most countries of the world this is obvious, they understand that the United States is behind any major conflict, said Just Russia – For Truth leader Sergei Mironov, commenting on the statement of the US Embassy in Russia.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Russia called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the “unpredictable consequences” of the conflict in Ukraine, and those who are already on its territory to urgently leave the country. According to the diplomatic mission, the Russian Federation can “deny them access to US consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent them from leaving Russia and/or call them up for military service.”