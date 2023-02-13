Mironov said that the United States is mired in hypocrisy and double standards

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The United States is mired in hypocrisy and double standards, for most countries of the world this is obvious, they understand that the United States is behind any major conflict, said Just Russia – For Truth leader Sergei Mironov, commenting on the statement of the US Embassy in Russia.
Earlier, the US Embassy in Russia called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the “unpredictable consequences” of the conflict in Ukraine, and those who are already on its territory to urgently leave the country. According to the diplomatic mission, the Russian Federation can “deny them access to US consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent them from leaving Russia and/or call them up for military service.”
“The United States is mired in hypocrisy and double standards, and out of habit they drive “dirty things.” This is already obvious to most countries in the world, and they are well aware that it is the United States that is behind any major conflict in the world,” Mironov wrote in his Telegram channel.
The politician added that the statement “does not say the most important thing: who is to blame for what is happening.” “Of course, there is an explanation that Russia is to blame, which “attacked Ukraine.” The State Department will not write the truth that it was their policy that made the stay of Americans in our country unsafe,” he said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
