The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to more than 36,000 | News

Local authorities of Türkiye and Syria updated this Monday, a week after the earthquakes, the number of deaths, which, in total and in a preliminary way, still amounts to more than 36,000 between both nations.

The death toll in Türkiye has reached 31,643, Turkey’s SAKOM Emergency Coordination Center said on Monday.

For its part, the confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574. That number includes more than 3,160 in parts of northwestern Syria controlled by foreign occupation forces and local mercenaries.

The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in parts of Syria controlled by Bashar al-Assad’s legitimate government, according to the SANA news agency.

Meanwhile, a Turkish woman was reported to have been rescued after 175 hours under rubble, while foreign occupation forces ended rescue operations in mercenary-held areas in northwestern Syria.

The rescue phase is “coming to an end” and the urgency now shifts to providing shelter, food, education and psychosocial care, United Nations aid officer Martin Griffiths said on Monday during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria.

At the same time, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised to strengthen aid to Türkiye, as she told the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: “the Commission will mobilize additional support and respond to the latest request from Türkiye for more capacity of shelter, in particular tents, blankets, heaters”.

