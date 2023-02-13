WARSAW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. They want to teach the Ukrainian military to use Leopard tanks in a month in Poland, said Polish President Andrzej Duda, visiting a military training ground in the republic where Ukrainian crews are trained.

“It will be a training that will last more than a month,” Duda told reporters.

15:34 The Federation Council believes that the United States is using Poland as a “bargaining chip”

He clarified that in Poland, Ukrainian soldiers are trained both in the combat use of the tank, and in the maintenance and repair of this equipment.

“They will undergo full training in order to go to Ukraine later,” Duda said.

Earlier, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine and allow the supply of German tanks to other countries that have them. Germany at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. The United States also announced the dispatch to Ukraine of a battalion complex – 31 units – of modern Abrams tanks of its own production. At the same time, the White House said that the delivery of Abrams will take “many months.” Earlier, the leadership of Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Before that, the country had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States , due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.