NATO supported the “Franco-German” EU plan for Kosovo

Vucic said earlier that the country’s authorities have not yet agreed and signed the latest Western proposals for a settlement in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which involve the gradual entry of the territory into the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the UN without Belgrade’s formal recognition of independence. He also noted that it is no longer correct to call this plan “French-German”, as it is being promoted by both Brussels and the United States . At the same time, the content of the West’s proposal is not disclosed in detail.