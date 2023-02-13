NATO supported the “Franco-German” EU plan for Kosovo

BELGRADE, February 13 – RIA Novosti. NATO supports the West’s “French-German” plan for a settlement in Kosovo and Metohija, and expects that the leadership of Serbia will also support it, said Javier Kolomina, Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO.

“We know that there is a Franco-German proposal on the table, the proposal of the EU and NATO, which strongly supports the EU efforts in this matter. I have conveyed to your president and head of diplomacy Dacic that NATO will support this plan, and we expect Serbia to support the efforts EU,” Kolomina told reporters and added that he would report the same to the authorities in Pristina.