China denounces violation of airspace by US balloons | News

China denounced this Monday that American balloons flew over the Asian country at least ten times during the last year, at a time of tension between the two powers after Washington shot down a Chinese device for meteorological purposes.

“It is not at all unusual for balloons from the United States to illegally enter the airspace of another country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in an appearance before the media.

In the past year alone, US high-altitude balloons have flown over Chinese airspace more than 10 times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, the foreign spokesperson said.

“High-altitude balloons from the US have illegally flown over Chinese airspace at least 10 times without Chinese authorities’ approval since Jan 1 last year” FM spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.#China #USES #UFO pic.twitter.com/uOrWpNsVro

— The Daily CPEC (@TheDailyCPEC)

February 13, 2023

“The US should reflect and change its attitude before inciting confrontation, slandering and accusing others,” the Chinese spokesman added.

On February 11, a Chinese weather balloon that had drifted into US airspace was shot down.

However, Washington indicated that this device carried out espionage tasks, however, the Government of Beijing rejected that accusation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



