The European Commission believes that the European Union has passed the peak of inflation

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission believes that the peak of consumer price growth in the European Union has been passed, according to its winter economic forecast.

“Three months of falling inflation rates confirm that, as predicted in the fall, the peak is already behind us,” it said.

In its winter economic forecast dated February 13, the European Commission reduced the estimate of inflation in the European Union for the current year to 6.4% from 7.0% in the autumn forecast. For 2024, the forecast is reduced to 2.8% from 3.0%. In 2022, inflation in the EU amounted to 9.2% against 9.3% expected in autumn.