The EU does not discuss the possibility of urging Europeans to leave Russia

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. Against the backdrop of the US call for its citizens to leave the Russian Federation, the EU said that so far it has not made any decisions on its citizens, the issue is under the jurisdiction of individual countries of the union, said Peter Stano, official representative of the European Union’s foreign service.

“This issue concerns the competence of the EU member states, since these are recommendations in the field of consular issues. This is decided at the level of each individual country. But there are no general decisions already taken or coordination at the EU level on this issue,” he said at the briefing in Brussels.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Russia called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the “unpredictable consequences” of the conflict in Ukraine, and those who are already on its territory to urgently leave the country. According to the diplomatic mission, the Russian Federation can “deny them access to US consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent them from leaving Russia and/or call them up for military service.”

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, in turn, told reporters that the appeal of the US Embassy in the Russian Federation to persons with American citizenship with an appeal not to visit and leave Russia is not an innovation, such calls have been voiced more than once.