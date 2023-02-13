GPU disclosed a scheme for the export of draft dodgers from Ukraine through a charitable foundation

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of a charitable foundation that transported conscripts abroad under the guise of volunteers, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported on Monday. In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of a charitable foundation that transported conscripts abroad under the guise of volunteers, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported on Monday.

Departure of men aged 18 to 60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited. Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until February 19, 2023.

“Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of the Brovary district prosecutor’s office, a suspicion was reported to the head of a charitable foundation on the fact of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine,” the department said in a Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, a resident of the Kyiv region, during martial law, developed a scheme to transport men liable for military service across the state border for 7.5 thousand dollars. To this end, he created a charitable foundation and rented premises. It is clarified that the suspect promised to organize the departure of dodgers on fake certificates as volunteers.

Currently, the suspect has been selected as a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 6 proposed extending the terms of martial law in Ukraine and mobilization for another 90 days, follows from the bills he submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.