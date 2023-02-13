The European Commission assessed the risks for the growth of the EU economy

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission (EC) now believes that the risks in the growth forecast for the EU economy are largely balanced, while previously it was assumed that they were downside, European Commissioner for Economics Paolo Gentiloni said at a press conference.

“Risks to the outlook. These risks now seem to be largely balanced. You know that in the previous forecast we always talked about downside risks. Now we believe that they are broadly balanced,” he said.

The European Commission, in its new winter economic forecast of February 13, raised the estimate of real GDP growth in the European Union for the current year to 0.8% from 0.3% in the previous autumn forecast. Expectations for 2024 remained the same – 1.6%.

At the end of 2022, the GDP of the European Union grew by 3.5%, while in the autumn forecast the EC expected 3.3%.

Growth estimates were raised due to a number of favorable developments, including higher gas inventories and lower wholesale gas prices.

At the same time, the European Commission in its press release notes that the uncertainty regarding the forecast remains high.

Domestic demand could be higher than forecast if the recent decline in wholesale gas prices is stronger for consumer prices and consumption proves to be more resilient.

“Nevertheless, the possibility of a reversal of this fall (prin – ed.) in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions cannot be ruled out,” the EC notes.

External demand may also be stronger following the “reopening of China “, which, however, could spur global inflation, the release said.

In addition, the EC notes that consumers and businesses continue to face high energy costs, and core inflation (headline inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food price increases) continued to rise in January, reducing household purchasing power.

“As inflationary pressures persist, monetary tightening will continue, putting pressure on business activity and slowing down investment,” the EC wrote.