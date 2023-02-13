Ambassador to Quito spoke about the desire of Ecuadorians to study in Russia

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. More and more Ecuadorians want to study in Russia, the number of scholarships issued over the past year has grown significantly, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told RIA Novosti.

“Despite everything, interest in education in our country is growing. If last academic year we issued more than 700 study visas, then this year – 974. That is, 100 free scholarships and more than 800 on a commercial basis,” he said. .

For the new academic year, the number of free scholarships for studying at Russian universities has been increased. “In the last five to seven years we have had 100 scholarships, and from the next academic year there will be 130,” Sprinchan said. He also said that the embassy is working with local authorities on the issue of mutual recognition of diplomas.