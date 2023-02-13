In Bulgaria put forward a daring demand to Russia

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The Bulgarian gas company Bulgargaz may refuse to pay Russia a penalty under the gas contract, economist Yevgeny Kynev told the 24 Hours portal.
“Bulgaria cannot assess whether it bought gas at inflated prices or not: you need to know what the price was in rubles at that time and how much transactions with the Russian currency would have cost, since there were two intermediaries – from the stock exchange and the bank,” cites the edition of the words of the expert.
Since April 27, Gazprom has suspended deliveries to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz due to non-payment in rubles. Moscow switched to settlements in the Russian national currency with unfriendly countries from April 1.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
