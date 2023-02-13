|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The United States is using Poland as a “bargaining chip”, it will become Ukraine’s understudy in the “anti-Russian ring”, Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi told RIA Novosti.
“The United States will use Poland as a” bargaining chip “. History is unpredictably cyclical and America will not miss the chance to release Poland into the anti-Russian ring as a new victim. Bloody, tormented by American military experiments, Ukraine needs an understudy. Poland, which has its own plans on the territory of Ukraine, He is perfect for this role,” she said.
The senator noted that “a joint statement by Biden and Zelensky planned for February 21, with the implied presence of Polish President Andrzej Duda, will mark a new US tactical move against Russia.”
“Not wanting to expose NATO much, the United States is forced to create a new military-political instrument – the Alliance to regroup forces and intensify the military conflict with Russia in a new direction. Poland, Ukraine and the United States – Britain should become participants in the new Alliance. Who will enter: the United States or Britain – it doesn’t matter, there is only one player – the Anglo-Americans,” the parliamentarian added.
Kovitidi noted that, realizing the existing threats and political risks, “Russia will be forced to make appropriate military-political decisions.”
“Which ones, I think, we will find out in the very near future,” the senator concluded.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
