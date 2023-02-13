|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Some European countries are dissatisfied with Kyiv because of its expectation of an early entry into the European Union, according to the Financial Times.
And while EU leaders have refrained from commenting publicly on Ukraine’s EU aspirations, some governments have privately criticized Ukrainian politicians harshly for expecting the process to end quickly.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, in an interview for the publication, also urged Europeans to avoid “negative reports” about the country’s prospects for joining the European Union. Some diplomats are warning of unrealistic expectations about the speed of the process, she said.
Stefanyshina believes that there are no longer any major obstacles on the way of Ukraine to start the process of discussing the country’s entry into the union, and this will happen as early as 2023.
February 11, 17:10
Zelensky announced the doubts of world leaders on Ukraine’s membership in the EU
In February last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the European Union. The heads of state and government of the association at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. To start negotiations, they need to fulfill several conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.
The analytical report of the European Commission, published on the day of the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, indicated a very low level of readiness of the republic to start the process of joining the union.
Obtaining candidate status is only the beginning of a fairly long journey to join the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the last country to join the EU in 2013, a ten-year process.
February 5, 10:48
Scholz on the question of Ukraine’s membership in the EU recalled corruption
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report