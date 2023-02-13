FT: latent dissatisfaction with Ukraine is brewing in the EU

In February last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the European Union. The heads of state and government of the association at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. To start negotiations, they need to fulfill several conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.

The analytical report of the European Commission, published on the day of the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, indicated a very low level of readiness of the republic to start the process of joining the union.