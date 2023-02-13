The Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke about the program of Wang Yi’s visit to Russia

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, will discuss the further development of bilateral relations and the international situation during his visit to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.
Wang Wenbin said that former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be on a European tour from February 14 to 22, within which he will visit Russia. At the same time, he did not indicate the exact dates of the visit to the Russian Federation of China‘s most senior diplomat.
“During the visit, Wang Yi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with the Russian side on the further development of bilateral relations, as well as on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest,” the diplomat said.
