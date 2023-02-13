|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor told the truth about the shortage of precision-guided missiles in the United States, Viktor Bondarev, head of the Defense Committee of the Russian Federation Council, said, noting that the United States would not be able to speed up the production of these combat units.
Earlier, McGregor told YouTube channel Judging Freedom that the resources of the United States and its allies, supplying the Kiev regime with ammunition, are rapidly declining.
“McGregor told the truth about the shortage of missiles. And this truth should have encouraged the American government to stop logistical support for the Kyiv regime,” Bondarev wrote on his Telegram channel.
He also noted that “unlike Russia, which has rapidly increased the production of military equipment at a record high, the United States does not have sufficient capacity to intensify the production of these combat units and fill the gap in its own rapidly devastating arsenal.”
“They (the United States – ed.) are trying to shift the responsibility to European countries for providing Kyiv with weapons and equipment, but they also depleted their stocks,” Bondarev added.
The senator stressed that support for the Kyiv regime should have stopped “if the powers that be, decision-makers in the United States would have reason.”
“Unfortunately, we are not talking about this today,” Bondarev concluded.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
