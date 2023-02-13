Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 31,643

|Fact-checking
ANKARA, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkey’s earthquake death toll has risen to 31,643, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.
“The death toll from earthquakes has risen to 31,643. 158,165 victims have been evacuated from the region to other provinces,” the department said.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on the morning of February 6. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck.
Earthquakes in Turkey are among the ten largest with the epicenter on land
