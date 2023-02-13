Learn about the advantages of radio over other media | News

Radio was the first means of communication that brought information to large masses, based on criteria of immediacy that did not exist at the end of the 19th century, and with a greater reach than the printed press, its precursor.

Around the year 1886 the German physicist Heinrich R. Hertz developed the first radio transmissions based on the discovery, measurement and propagation of electromagnetic waves, and giving way to the creation of the first radio receiver.

But it is really the Italian electrical engineer Guillermo Marconi who is credited with inventing the radio in 1896, as he put Hertz’s theories into practice, allowing sound signals to spread to a little less than 20 kilometers away. On this World Radio Day we share some advantages of radio over other media.

more economical

It is considered more economical than the press, television and the Internet due to its cheap rates for clients who want to advertise a certain product to listeners; either in local stations or in multinational chains.

simple production

Likewise, it is classified as a very simple medium to produce, since it only requires a few resources and a voice to clearly provide the key message to carry out a spot, unlike other supports that require more people and more complex infrastructure.

It is not considered a competitor of the internet

Its format or support does not compete with or exclude the Internet. It can be complemented with social networks and digital media without this meaning their competition and rather becomes a support tool.

It is audible anywhere

It is very practical given the only essential condition to be consumed that you listen to it. Hence, it can be heard in a car, at work, in bed, and even placed as a background without becoming a distraction; contrary to digital environments or television.

It is reliable and timely

Due to the fact that it is broadcast mostly in real time, it has the possibility of building news and generating content as the transmissions progress, without this enclosing the complexity required by TV; nor the lack of security generated by news based on rumors or built on the heat of social networks.

content diversity

The varied spectrum that it has becomes another advantage of the radio. Thanks to the development of technologies, it is very easy to have within earshot thousands of options to listen to radio of any genre and from anywhere in the world.

