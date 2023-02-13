Moldovan President Sandu appoints new head of administration

CHISINAU, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu, who was in charge of negotiations with Gazprom in the government of Natalia Gavrilitsa, has been appointed secretary general of the presidential administration, a corresponding decree was signed on Monday by President Maia Sandu.

On Friday, Gavrilitsa announced that she was resigning as head of government. Together with the prime minister, the entire government automatically resigns. Sandu, after consulting with the leaders of parliamentary factions, nominated the head of the Security Council, Dorin Recean, as a candidate for the post of new prime minister. The leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, Igor Grosu, expressed his support on behalf of the political force.

“Mr. Andrei Spinu is appointed to the position of General Secretary of the President’s Office,” the text of the decree, published on the official website of the Presidential Administration of Moldova, reads.

Earlier, Spinu said that the Moldovan authorities intend to file a lawsuit against Gazprom, which allegedly violates the terms of the contract.

In October 2021, Moldova was able to extend the contract by Gazprom for the supply of gas to the republic on the terms of 100% prepayment and an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022. At the same time, Gazprom reserved the right to completely stop deliveries in case of violations of obligations to pay for current deliveries and settle historical debts. Problems with payment for supplies arose in Moldova throughout the past year, to which Gazprom has repeatedly drawn attention.