“Well, look, if you ask me, I have fourteen children, I have eight sons, and for them to accept what they offer, I’m ready for a nuclear war and for us all to die,” Kadyrov said in an interview with the 60 program. minutes” on the TV channel “Russia 1”, answering the question whether he was afraid that a third world nuclear war would begin.
He added that he was not afraid of nuclear war “not a bit”, but he was afraid that “we will lose what we have.”
“And this should not be. We will win, we will destroy, and we will show NATO, the EU and the US that they have never seen anything in this life. Russia has always been a strong state, Russian society has been uniting slowly, slowly, but still uniting And this is what we are moving towards today, the president is pursuing a correct policy one hundred percent, infallible. Therefore, I am calm,” Kadyrov added.
12:23Special military operation in Ukraine
Kadyrov said that the Russian army will reach Kyiv if ordered
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
