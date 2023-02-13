Kadyrov said he was not afraid of a world nuclear war

He added that he was not afraid of nuclear war “not a bit”, but he was afraid that “we will lose what we have.”

“And this should not be. We will win, we will destroy, and we will show NATO, the EU and the US that they have never seen anything in this life. Russia has always been a strong state, Russian society has been uniting slowly, slowly, but still uniting And this is what we are moving towards today, the president is pursuing a correct policy one hundred percent, infallible. Therefore, I am calm,” Kadyrov added.