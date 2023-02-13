Ukraine opened a case against the mayor of Mariupol

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Criminal cases have been opened against the mayor of Mariupol and 10 DPR police officers, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said. Criminal cases have been opened against the mayor of Mariupol and 10 DPR police officers, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said.

“Suspicion was reported in absentia to the so-called head of the administration of the city of Mariupol… According to the investigation, the former acting head of the Mariupol department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Donetsk region voluntarily took the position of the so-called head of the administration of the city of Mariupol,” the prosecutor general’s office says on the Telegram channel.

A criminal case against him was opened under the article “collaborationism”. His name is not given. Also, criminal cases under the article “treason” were initiated against 10 former police officers of Ukraine who went to work in the law enforcement agencies of the DPR.

The former head of the Novoazovsky district of the republic, Oleg Morgun, became the mayor of Mariupol on January 24, replacing Konstantin Ivashchenko, who headed the city since April 2022.