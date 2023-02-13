Pyongyang and Seoul did not terminate the confidence-building agreement, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Despite the mutual accusations of Pyongyang and Seoul, the parties have not canceled their confidence-building obligations, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Despite the mutual accusations of Pyongyang and Seoul, the parties have not canceled their confidence-building obligations, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

So far, despite violent demonstrations, mutual accusations and – in the case of Seoul – “examination” of a possible withdrawal from this crucial agreement (September 2018 declaration – ed.), Both sides are in no hurry to cancel their confidence-building commitments. And they, in particular, provide for the minimization of military activity in the buffer zone and the operation of direct lines of communication between the military of the two states,” the diplomat stressed.

08:24 The Foreign Ministry commented on the plans of the DPRK to strengthen combat power

According to him, in this situation it is inappropriate to whip up panic and hypothetically talk about the use of force on the Korean Peninsula, or, moreover, nuclear weapons.

“No one is interested in this,” he said.

However, Rudenko added, any actions of the armed forces of one of the Korean states, which can be regarded by the other side as hostile and contrary to the provisions of the inter-Korean agreement in the military field of September 19, 2018, are fraught with retaliatory measures and an escalation of tension.

Read the full text of the interview >>>