Moscow and Beijing to prepare Lavrov's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Moscow and Beijing are considering options for organizing the first meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“Currently, the foreign ministries of the two countries are working on options for organizing the first personal contact. There is a mutual inclination to expand meetings at other levels as well,” Rudenko said.
According to him, the foreign ministers are also actively developing cooperation in a rapidly changing international environment. He recalled that on January 9, Lavrov had his first telephone conversation with the new Chinese Foreign Minister, whom he invited to visit Russia at a convenient time.
