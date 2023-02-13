Moscow and Beijing to prepare Lavrov’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister

|Fact-checking
“Currently, the foreign ministries of the two countries are working on options for organizing the first personal contact. There is a mutual inclination to expand meetings at other levels as well,” Rudenko said.
According to him, the foreign ministers are also actively developing cooperation in a rapidly changing international environment. He recalled that on January 9, Lavrov had his first telephone conversation with the new Chinese Foreign Minister, whom he invited to visit Russia at a convenient time.
February 8, 02:52
China told how Russia will help Europe get rid of the United States
