US recruits jihadists for terrorist attacks in Russia, SVR says

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The United States is actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State * and Al-Qaeda * for terrorist attacks in Russia and other CIS countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported on Monday.
“According to credible reports coming to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State * and Al-Qaeda * to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and in the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting cooperation people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia,” the statement said.
* Terrorist organization, banned in Russia
