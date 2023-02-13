MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin believes that Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin believes that London can deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv by March-April.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, speaking about deliveries, she said that “quite a lot of experts spoke on this matter in a very diverse way, I’m following this.”

February 9, 08:00 Anglo-Saxons drive Europeans to war

“Challenger 2 is a rather complex, heavy machine. Ukrainian crews are now being trained. It takes place in the UK, as far as they can master this machine,” he explained.

“The deliveries themselves are not planned now, this is a whole range of measures, which, apparently, will be carried out in March-April,” Kelin said.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.”

Read the full text of the interview >>