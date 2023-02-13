Ambassador to London says student exchanges are ‘up in the air’

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The issue of student exchanges between Russia and Britain “hung in the air,” Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
As the diplomat noted, by December 2021, the program of scientific and student exchanges was almost ready. Mutual visits of rectors of higher educational institutions, including student exchanges, were also envisaged.
“But, unfortunately, this program was not approved, it hung, and later disappeared from sight altogether. Therefore, at the moment I cannot say what awaits us in the coming months or years, but, as far as I know, the British have always been interested that Russian students study at higher educational institutions in Great Britain. So now this issue can be considered up in the air,” the diplomat said.
