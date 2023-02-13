Ambassador to London says student exchanges are ‘up in the air’

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
As the diplomat noted, by December 2021, the program of scientific and student exchanges was almost ready. Mutual visits of rectors of higher educational institutions, including student exchanges, were also envisaged.
“But, unfortunately, this program was not approved, it hung, and later disappeared from sight altogether. Therefore, at the moment I cannot say what awaits us in the coming months or years, but, as far as I know, the British have always been interested that Russian students study at higher educational institutions in Great Britain. So now this issue can be considered up in the air,” the diplomat said.
Read the full text of the interview >>
September 30, 2022, 15:05
Bologna education system: essence, goals and basic requirements
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report