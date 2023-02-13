The European Union, as part of a new sanctions package on Russia, may impose sanctions against a Dubai-based shipping company, which the EU suspects of allegedly assisting Russia in circumventing oil sanctions, Politico reports, citing people close to the discussion of restrictions.

According to the publication, the EU believes that the company acquired several Russian oil tankers, which, in accordance with the sanctions, could not transport oil. The name of the organization is not called.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation because of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.