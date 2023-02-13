64 suspected looters arrested after earthquakes in Türkiye | News

Türkiye security forces have arrested at least 64 people suspected of looting after the earthquakes on February 6 that left more than 29,600 dead, official sources reported on Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria total 33,000

The Turkish Minister of Justice, Bekir Bozdag, announced that the prosecutors began legal proceedings against the suspects for 75 incidents, which have occurred in the southeastern areas of the country devastated by the earthquakes.

“So far, 64 suspects have been prosecuted for 75 separate incidents in these regions. Of these, 57 suspects have been arrested and seven others have been sentenced to judicial control precautionary measures,” the official explained.

Last Saturday, Turkish authorities issued a decree authorizing prosecutors to hold looting suspects under arrest for seven days instead of four.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in view of these problems security patrols have increased and recalled that the country is in a state of emergency.

“This means that from now on, people involved in looting or looting should know that the firm hand of the State is on their backs,” the ruler said.

Türkiye was shaken on February 6 by two earthquakes, the first of magnitude 7.8 and the second of 7.6, which affected more than 13 million people in 10 provinces in the south of the country.

The telluric movements were also felt in neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Syria, the latter also causing serious human and material damage.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source