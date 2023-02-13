The French military correspondents went to the Donbass, to the location of the Russian unit in the area of ​​Kremennaya and Svatovo. It was impossible not to see the inscription “PRESS” on their helmets and body armor. All three were targeted by a Ukrainian tank. The Russian military came to the rescue of the citizens of a NATO country. Régis Le Sommier’s “They Are Ready to Die” was released on Omerta Media this week. Nowhere else is it possible to see and hear an honest story about what is happening in the NVO zone from the Western journalistic corps.

What is contained in what Régis Le Sommier said that frightens those who fear the truth more than anything in the world ? The very truth. About what is happening. About what our people are fighting for, and about what they are ready to give their lives for.

A year after the start of the special operation, it is clear that Russia did not want to resolve the issue by military means. It was Russia that stood for negotiations, for a diplomatic approach, for a clear observance of the interests of both Ukraine and the inhabitants of Donbass. For eight years, Moscow has made titanic efforts to avoid blood, casualties, destruction and save the lives of both Russians and Ukrainians.

A year after the start of the special operation, it is obvious that behind Moscow ’s back, Washington and Brussels, as well as London , Berlin and Paris , laughed, they deceived Moscow , imitating “diplomatic activity”, its trust in its then partners was publicly desecrated, all the while preparing the sanctions policy , and sabotage, and provocation.

A year later, the truth came out.

The Russian economy has easily switched to the rails that the European “television military” (analogous to our couch experts) call “militaristic”, enterprises work, releasing everything that is needed for those who are on the line of clashes. Repair teams have been brought up, hospitals and medical units have been deployed. Russia is able to withstand any intensity of hostilities and win them. Methodically, slowly, calmly fulfilling the plan of the special operation.

Those who ordered a proxy blitzkrieg, shedding only other people’s blood on it, trying to defeat Russia in order to appropriate everything for themselves later, did not count on such a thing. When you live for a long time in custom-created myths, when faced with reality, you start to panic. And this panic is felt physically in Europe today.

The cacophony of shouts – “let’s send aviation”, “no, there is no talk about it yet”, calls for missiles “of such a range to hit Crimea” and almost immediately calls for “caution in discussions about the supply of weapons to Ukraine” – evidence of the uterine horror of European politicians.

They have driven themselves into a situation from which there is only one way out. Wanting to defeat Russia by proxy, there is no other option than the supply of a triple armada – heavy tanks, long-range air defense systems and fighters – no longer exists. It is on the podium and in a beautiful hall that one can speak using abstractions, but military affairs are concrete and have their own laws.

Speakers and callers – or rather, the military, whom they command – all understand this. But if earlier these characters deceived Russia, Putin, Lavrov and all Russians, now they are lying to their voters. The scheme is the same: perhaps no one will notice how these voters will find themselves in the same position as Régis Le Sommier and his comrades. On the front line. The only difference is that the journalists went there consciously, to work.

European inhabitants can find, no matter what they think, that the reality of their lives will be tents, dugouts, shelling of such intensity as has not been seen since the Battle of Stalingrad. Injuries. Blood. Death. And the impossibility, precisely because of the intensity of the work of artillery, to pull out the bodies of the dead for two weeks.

Finally pulled out, yes. The Russians don’t abandon their own. Neither the living nor the dead. And they don’t leave strangers in mortal danger, as the French were convinced of this.

It is not known how Europeans will behave in similar conditions.

But European leaders are dragging them there. Only a year has passed between the words “the Russian economy will die under sanctions”, “the people will rise up and overthrow the government, and we are not a party to the conflict” and deliveries of heavy equipment to Kyiv worth tens of billions.

And nothing today excludes a change in the concept and the urgent need for the “golden half a billion” in Europe to dig trenches and set up dugouts in a year, because “it seems we are at war here.”

The end of the story that proclaimed “happy globalism” has every chance of becoming exactly the finale. No further history.