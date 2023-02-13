A week has passed since the publication of the sensational investigation by the famous American journalist Seymour Hersh about who blew up the Nord Stream, and the Western community still pretends that nothing happened. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, is sarcastically interested in this regard: “Well, where are the NATO experts on Novichok and dead ducks, who once a year regularly made absurd accusations from scratch, stating that they have high-likes? data?”

The mainstream Western media generally got water in their mouths at first, trying not to notice this story. Some people then reluctantly published somewhere on the twentieth pages a few lines that Hersh had printed “something ridiculous there,” but that was the end of the topic. And some media generally decided to omit the story itself, immediately starting with “exposing black magic.” For example, the Reuters agency, whose materials are reprinted indiscriminately by many in the West, published a separate article stating that Hersh had previously allegedly been seen promoting “controversial” theories. As a result, some Western newspapers simply told their public who Hersh was, without even bothering to explain why they remembered him.

The reaction of the influential US newspaper Los Angeles Times is indicative. Without writing about the content of the Hersh investigation itself, its editor began his note thus: “You must have seen the report by the Pulitzer laureate Seymour Hersh.” Original approach! That is, the newspaper is aware of the significance and resonance of the investigation, but decides to immediately hit on its author, without informing readers about the content.

Moreover, the “exposure” is no less original. The LAT editor scoffs at Hersh’s claim that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has worked closely with US intelligence agencies since the Vietnam War. The author calls this “absurd”: they say that the war ended when Stoltenberg was 16 years old! He obviously (unlike Hersh) did not get acquainted with the biography of the current head of NATO. Otherwise, I would have learned from her that his political career began with participation in a protest against the bombing of Vietnam near the US Embassy in Oslo, during which the window of the diplomatic mission was broken. As a result, the police arrested several friends of the young Stoltenberg, but not himself. Isn’t it clear what Hersh is transparently hinting at?

But, trying to hide from its public the sensational exposure of the act of state terrorism committed by the US and Norway, the Western press is still carefully watching our reaction to it. The British Daily Express, once again misinterpreting the words of Dmitry Peskov, is sounding the alarm: “Russia is threatening the Britain-Norway gas pipeline, promising punishment for a leak in the Nord Stream. Leak is what they call gas pipeline explosions!

Recall: the press secretary of the Russian president drew attention to the strange silence of the Western media about the sensation from Hersh and called for “an open international investigation into this unprecedented attack on the most important international critical infrastructure.” Then he added: “It is impossible to leave this without revealing the perpetrators and without punishing them.”

Agree, it is very difficult to see in these words a threat to the Britain-Norway gas pipeline. However, the British are already panicking at two words: “investigation” and “punishment.” Because they perfectly understand who any impartial investigation of the terrorist attack will come to. Actually, the reaction to Hersh’s article in the Western media is proof of this. The thief’s hat is on fire.