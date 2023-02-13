Philippines to receive first regiment of BrahMos missiles next year

NEW DELHI, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The Philippines will receive the first regiment of BrahMos missiles as early as next year, Atul Dinkar Rane, managing director and chief executive of the company, told RIA Novosti.

“We are very proud that this is the first weapon system from India to be sent to the Philippines. Of course, BrahMos is a joint venture, it is partly Russian, but it is the first major weapon system exported by India. Glad that the Filipinos looked at BrahMos and agreed take it. They need three BrahMos anti-ship systems on the coast,” Rane said.

On January 28, 2022, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited signed a $375 million contract with the Philippine Department of Defense for the supply of three shore-based anti-ship missile systems. As noted earlier by the Minister of Defense of the Philippines, in addition to the systems themselves, the contract includes the training of operators and operational personnel, as well as the necessary package of integrated logistics support.

“Over the next three years, three regiments will be sent with several missiles … By the middle of next year they will have a fully combat-ready regiment. Training is going on right now. We have done a little work on several other small systems that we have set up for them,” Rahne noted.

BrahMos Aerospace, an Indian-Russian joint venture, manufactures supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or ground platforms. The company was established in 1998 and named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moscow . The Russian side in the joint venture is represented by NPO Mashinostroeniya.