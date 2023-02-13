The Foreign Ministry commented on the plans of the DPRK to strengthen combat power

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. North Korea’s plans to strengthen the country’s combat power, including launching the first military satellite, are a reaction to the unprecedented pressure from the North Korea’s plans to strengthen the country’s combat power, including launching the first military satellite, are a reaction to the unprecedented pressure from the United States and South Korea, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The steps planned in the DPRK to strengthen the military potential are a forced reaction to the unprecedented build-up of sanctions and force pressure on Pyongyang by Washington and Seoul,” the diplomat said, commenting on the DPRK’s preparations for launching a military satellite.

February 9, 14:15 The expert suggested how the DPRK is using new ICBMs to deter the United States

According to him, the cynicism of the situation is that these attempts to force the DPRK to unilateral disarmament run counter to the inter-Korean and North Korean-American agreements of 2018, which directly linked the process of denuclearization of the peninsula with building mutual trust and providing Pyongyang with firm security guarantees.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as reported on January 1 by the Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK (CTAC), ordered to complete the creation of the first reconnaissance satellite and launch vehicle in the near future and launch them.

In addition, a military parade was held in the DPRK in early February. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the DPRK’s parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army was allegedly attended by new solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) of the DPRK.

The TsNAK agency noted without details that columns of tactical missiles and long-range cruise missiles, columns of tactical nuclear units and ICBMs participated in the parade.