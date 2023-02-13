Earthquakes in Turkey are among the ten largest with the epicenter on land

ANKARA, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkey’s earthquakes are among the ten largest land-based tremors ever recorded in the Turkey’s earthquakes are among the ten largest land-based tremors ever recorded in the world , said Edwin Nissen, professor of seismology at Victorian University in British Columbia, Canada.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 29.5 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand.

According to Nissen, the earthquakes in Turkey are “one of the five or ten strongest continental earthquakes ever recorded.”

“What makes them so destructive is the combination of scale and location in a densely populated part of Turkey,” the Anadolu news agency quoted the professor as saying.

06:41 Woman rescued in Gaziantep, Turkey 163 hours after earthquake

He noted that the strongest earthquakes usually occur in the oceans.

Nissen recalled that the natural disaster was the deadliest in Turkey’s history, after an earthquake in Erzincan province in the east of the country in 1939, which killed more than 30,000 people.

The scientist added that the timing of the quake was “particularly inauspicious” as it occurred in the middle of the night and in a harsh winter. “This is another factor that determines such a large number of dead and wounded,” the scientist said.