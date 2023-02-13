Demolition of destroyed high-rise buildings in Mariupol to be completed this year

MARIUPOL (DPR), February 13 – RIA Novosti. The demolition of high-rise buildings destroyed in the course of hostilities in Mariupol is scheduled to be completed this year, said the mayor of the city, Oleg Morgun.

The list of houses that are determined to be demolished includes more than 400 buildings, while 287 have already been demolished, the mayor said.

“409 have been prepared for demolition, now there are more. 287 of those planned have already been demolished. Work is underway on 13 of them. People work at night and during the day,” Morgun told reporters.

According to him, this list includes houses of different heights, from two-story to 9- and 10-story.

The mayor stressed that the final figure is changing, because sometimes when demolition begins, it turns out that the house can still be repaired. Or vice versa, at the beginning of the overhaul of the affected house, it turns out that it is not suitable for further operation.

When asked whether it would be possible to complete the demolition of all the buildings that are planned in 2023, the mayor replied: “We hope, because everyone wants to go (work) to demolish the building, it’s easier than building.”

“I think yes, this year they should bring it to zero. Because demolishing is not building,” he summed up.

As for those houses in which major repairs will be carried out, there are more than 1.7 thousand of them, Morgun noted.

He said that the bodies of those who died during the hostilities are still occasionally found during the analysis of the ruins of houses in Mariupol.

“Well, of course (find). But this is a small amount. Extremely small,” he said, adding that the remains are being sent for identification.

“We do not understand who they are – civilians or military personnel (AFU) who set up a firing point, and they were overwhelmed,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that a site for processing demolished houses into rubble began to operate in Mariupol. 2.5 million tons of construction waste is already concentrated at the site.

Russian troops and units of the DPR surrounded Mariupol on March 7, 2022 and liberated almost the entire city by April 21. At the plant “Azovstal” managed to block more than 2 thousand Ukrainian soldiers and militants of the national battalion “Azov” * (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). In mid-May, they began to surrender, and on May 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of Mariupol.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.