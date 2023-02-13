MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of The Daily Mail reacted to an article about a tough Russian message to Europe. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant publication. Readers of the British edition of The Daily Mail reacted to an article about a tough Russian message to Europe. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant publication.

Earlier, The Daily Mail published an article stating that on February 10, Russia sent a tough message to Europe with missile attacks on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure facilities amid Brussels’ discussions on the supply of fighter jets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The strikes, the publication notes, had a devastating effect on the country’s military infrastructure.

“No more arms deliveries. End the war,” called Deltaforce2014.

“There will be no fighters (Western – Ed.) in Ukraine. Zelensky and his team must understand this. Either the negotiating table or capitulation,” Mpenda Haki said.

“Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia,” he supported the previous BStaple commentator.

“We don’t want World War III,” said mediumjon.

“Just hand over Zelensky, the defeat (of Ukraine – Approx. ed.) is inevitable,” Prosperity4L summed up.

February 11, 16:29 Ex-Pentagon adviser announced the collapse of the front in southern Ukraine