Occupying soldiers kill Palestinian teenager in the West Bank | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the execution this Sunday by Israeli occupiers of teenager Qusai Radwan Waked, during a military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers kill Palestinian youth in West Bank

The 14-year-old boy was seriously injured along with two other young people, all in the womb, and died hours later due to his serious condition.

In a statement, the ministry held the Tel Aviv government responsible for this and other crimes, and asserted that these extrajudicial executions of the occupiers occur because they feel unpunished.

According to local media, there are already 47 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the beginning of this year, four of them at the hands of settlers.

CHILD CIDE: Israeli occupation forces murdered Palestinian boy Qusay Waked (14 years old) this morning in the Jenin refugee camp.

The number of Palestinian children killed by Israel so far in 2023 rises to 10. pic.twitter.com/HFpRua3hUm

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that due to clashes with Israeli forces that broke out in the city of Abu Dis, east of occupied Jerusalem, numerous Palestinians were injured.

The agency specified that four were wounded with rubber-coated steel bullets fired by Tel Aviv soldiers, while 71 received injuries of some kind, including 59 cases of suffocation from tear gas inhalation and eight cases of burns.

In another display of arrogance, the Israeli military raided the “Martyr Saeed Al-Aas” primary school, in the Al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, to arrest a child and, incidentally, intimidate the students. .

The Director of Education in Bethlehem, Bassam Jabr, told Palestinian media that the principal and staff of the primary school refused to hand over the minor, for which the soldiers threatened the school with punitive measures.





